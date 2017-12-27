Fentanyl Limiting Legislation To Be Introduced

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would limit the use of fentanyl in an effort to curb overdose deaths tied to Pennsylvania’s ongoing heroin epidemic is being introduced. House Bill 1987 would enact a two-year period of limited use of fentanyl for surgical procedures or a patient in hospice care only. Fentanyl is a powerful painkiller used to treat chronic pain and provide relief to patients after surgery. The National Institute on Drug Abuse describes fentanyl as 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. The amendment to the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Cosmetic Act would also call for an annual report on the state’s number of fentanyl-related overdoses and overdoses where fentanyl and opioids were present. The proposal is expected to be introduced when the PA House returns to session in January.

