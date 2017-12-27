Lancaster County Turkey Hill Robbed

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are searching for the robber of the Turkey Hill at 298 E. Main Street in Landisville. A male, unknown race or age, five nine to five eleven, wearing dark sweatpants, a dark hooded sweatshirt, and light colored sneakers with white bottoms and laces entered the store last Sunday and demanded money. The man displayed a silver handgun. The suspect was last seen on foot leaving towards the west side of the store. Anyone with information is asked to call East Hempfield Police at 717-898-3103.

