PA National Guard To Help Snowy Erie

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 21 PA National Guard troops have been put on State Active Duty in northwestern Pennsylvania after a record amount of snow fell across the area. A storm brought 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, an all-time daily snowfall record for the city of Erie. Another 24.5 inches fell by Tuesday night, bringing the total to more than 62.9 inches. The Guard is providing a number of high clearance all terrain military vehicles to aid local agencies with medical emergency and law enforcement response, assisting with safety and wellness checks, transporting essential emergency services personnel, and assigning a liaison to the Erie County Emergency Operations Center. Pennsylvania has the third largest National Guard in the country with about 20,000 members located in more than 80 armories and readiness centers statewide.

