PPL Crews Travel To Puerto Rico To Restore Power

ALLENTOWN – PPL Electric Utilities is sending repair crews to Puerto Rico to help restore power knocked out by Hurricane Maria. Line trucks and other repair vehicles are being loaded on trucks for transport to Norfolk, VA where they will be placed on a barge later this week. The voyage to the island will take about a week. Thirty-seven linemen and support workers have volunteered to be deployed in the first wave of what could be a months-long assignment. After 30 days, other PPL workers will travel to the island to relieve the first group. Crews will include six line workers from the Harrisburg and four from the Lancaster region.

