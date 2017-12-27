York County Credit Union Robbed

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP – York County authorities are searching for the robber of the Member’s 1st Federal Credit Union at 2420 Mt. Rose Avenue. The male suspect entered around 2:50 p.m. yesterday, approached the counter and demanded cash. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and ran from the business heading south. The robber is described as a white male, about 6′ tall, with a reddish/brown beard. A photo of the suspect can be seen below. If you recognize him, contact Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525.

