York County Road To Be Named For Fallen Vietnam Soldier

HARRISBURG – Legislation to honor a Spring Grove, York County soldier killed in action during the Vietnam War was signed into law. At age 25, Pfc. Donald Gise was killed on Oct. 4, 1968, while serving his country in the Mekong Delta. He left behind his pregnant wife, Linda, and died just 22 days before his son was born. Gise, a 1960 graduate of Spring Grove Area High School, was posthumously awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his actions in combat. To honor Gise and to remember his sacrifice to his country, Lehman Road and Meyers Road, between Route 116 and Stoverstown Road in the Spring Grove area is renamed the Pfc. Donald R. Gise Memorial Road. York County Rep. Seth Grove’s original legislation, House Bill 199, was amended into House Bill 1431, which was signed by the governor. A ceremony to rename Lehman and Meyers Roads in North Codorus Township will be held in the coming months. Details of the ceremony will be released at a later date.

