Arrest Warrant Issued For Armed Robber

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Police are searching for the armed robber of the A-Plus at 1204 Lititz Pike in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. On Christmas Eve around 4:34 p.m., a black female entered the store and asked for cigarettes. When the clerk returned with the items, she pointed a handgun and demanded cash. The suspect climbed over the counter and pointed the gun at the clerk’s head. The robber stole cash from the register and fled the scene on foot. There were no injuries. Investigators found that the robber left a debit card on the counter and determined she used the nearby ATM prior to approaching the clerk. A criminal complaint for robbery, terroristic threats, and theft have been filed against 41-year-old Tyshea Thomas, formerly of Harrisburg. A warrant exists for her arrest. If you know her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401, ext. 0 or their Anonymous Crime Tipline at 717-569-2816.

