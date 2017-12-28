Domestic Dispute Leads To 3-Car Crash In Berks County

READING (AP) – Berks County authorities say a domestic dispute spurred a three-car accident. 42-year-old Joaquin Gonzalez allegedly beat a woman in her Reading home Tuesday because she wouldn’t leave her fiance. Police say he then stole the woman’s loaded gun from a dresser drawer and got into her car and told her to drive him home. The woman says they argued during the drive and Gonzalez allegedly threatened to kill her if she didn’t leave the other man. Authorities say Gonzalez somehow positioned himself to step hard on the gas pedal from the front passenger seat, causing the vehicle to accelerate rapidly. The car then collided with two other vehicles, injuring the woman and three other people. Gonzalez ran from the scene and remains at large. Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Reading Police at 610-655-6116.

