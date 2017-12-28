Former Corrections Officer Charged With Assault

LANCASTER – A former correctional officer at Lancaster County Prison is charged with assault for striking an inmate. 45-year-old Andrew Gebhardt of Red Lion, York County, was recently charged with misdemeanor simple assault for the Dec. 9 incident at the prison. An investigation showed that Gebhardt struck the inmate, who is not being identified, twice in the back of the head with a closed fist. The inmate was handcuffed and being attended to by three other correctional officers when Gebhardt struck him. There was a scuffle between the inmate and staff prior to the assault, which happened in an elevator. The other officers prevented Gebhardt from striking the inmate again.

