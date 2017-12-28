Name Change For PA Game Commission Officers

HARRISBURG – For the first time in its 122-year history, the PA Game Commission will call its law-enforcement officers “state game wardens.” Since the recodification of the state’s Game and Wildlife Code in 1987, field officers were titled wildlife conservation officers. Prior to that, they were called district game protectors. But neither title resonated with the public. Many never associated them with Game Commission officers. Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans says wardens share a basic duty to enforce the laws that regulate hunting and protect wildlife and the environment. Their duties also extend into education, research, and a host of conservation programs. Burhans added that game wardens are sworn peace officers with statewide law-enforcement authority. They are highly trained and equipped as well as any police officer. The name change takes effect Jan. 1, 2018.

