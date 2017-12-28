PA Medical Marijuana Program Moving Ahead

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Health announced that 10,135 patients have registered to participate in the state’s medical marijuana program with 1,188 certified by a physician to participate. To date, the Health Department approved eight grower/processors to begin operations. In order to become operational, the grower/processors underwent several inspections. The facilities also are fully integrated with the seed-to-sale tracking system. The grower/processors will now be able to begin accepting seeds and clones to grow medical marijuana. Physicians continue to register to participate in the program. To date, 550 have registered and of those, nearly 250 have completed the training to become certified practitioners. Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program became effective May 17, 2016, and is expected to be fully implemented by 2018. The program will offer medical marijuana to patients who are Pennsylvania residents and under a practitioner’s care for the treatment of a serious medical condition as defined by the medical marijuana law.

