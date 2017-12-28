Pennsylvania Turnpike Toll Increase To Go Into Effect

HARRISBURG(AP) – A new toll increase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will go into effect Jan. 7, continuing a 10-year streak of price hikes. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the increase last summer. The most common tolls for passenger vehicles will go up from $1.23 to $1.30 for E-ZPass users and from $1.95 to $2.10 for drivers paying in cash. Commission officials say the increases are necessary because of a 2007 state transportation law that devotes a chunk of turnpike revenues to fund mass transit through 2022. They also say the increase is needed to improve its 550-mile toll road system.

