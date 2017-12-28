Police Incident Leaves York County Man Dead

DOVER TOWNSHIP – State Police say a York County man was shot and killed this morning by a Northern York County Regional Police officer. It happened just before 2 a.m. when police responded to an unknown problem at a home in the 3800 block of Kings Lane in Dover Township. 21-year-old Isaiah Green was in the garage with an AR-15 rifle and approached the officer. The officer then shot Green. State Police and the York County District Attorney’s office are investigating. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

Related