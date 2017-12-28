PSP Stats For 2017 Christmas Driving Period

HARRISBURG – PA State Police arrested 243 people for DUI during the three-day Christmas holiday from Dec. 23 through 25th. Troopers were on the lookout for impaired drivers as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. The total is a decrease from 314 arrests made during the 2016 Christmas holiday driving period. State Police investigated 529 crashes over the long holiday weekend. Sixty of the collisions involved alcohol, 102 people were injured, and five people were killed. Alcohol was a factor in one of the fatal crashes. Troopers issued 1,261 speeding citations, 145 seatbelt citations, and 26 child safety seat citations. The statistics cover only those incidents investigated by PSP and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.

