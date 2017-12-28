Rep. Klunk’s Bingo Bill Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation by Rep. Kate Klunk (R-Hanover) to bring about sweeping changes to Pennsylvania’s outdated bingo rules has been signed into law. Act 66 of 2017 provides updates to the state’s antiquated Bingo Law, which was enacted in 1981. Klunk’s bill frees bingo and affords nonprofit organizations better opportunities to attract more players. The bill increases prize limits from $250 to $500 for any one game of bingo; from $2,000 to $4,000 for jackpot games; and from $4,000 to $8,000 for the total amount of prizes awarded in a calendar day. It also gives community organizations the freedom to advertise the dollar value of cash prizes. Organizations will also be permitted to advertise bingo games on the internet and through social media.

Related