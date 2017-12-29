Cumberland County Bridge to be Named For Fallen Soldier

HARRISBURG – A bridge in Cumberland County will soon bear the name of a soldier who lost his life. Act 73 of 2017, which recently became law, will designate the Mountain Road bridge over the Yellow Breeches Creek in South Middleton Township as the Sgt. Adam C. Schoeller Memorial Bridge. Schoeller, who lived in Gardners and graduated from Boiling Springs High School, was deployed with the U.S. Marine Corps during Operation Enduring Freedom. He is one of 12 Marines to lose his life when a helicopter in which he was a passenger collided with another helicopter off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii, on Jan. 14, 2016.

