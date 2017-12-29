Experts Say Law Prevents Pre-Paying Pennsylvania Taxes

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania taxpayers hoping to avoid higher rates next year by pre-paying before 2017 will be unable to do so due to a 1945 state law that prevents such payment. Taxpayers in other states are hoping to avoid higher taxes imposed as part of an overhaul signed last week by President Trump. The new law limits to $10,000 how much people can deduct from their federal taxes for state and local tax payments. Dauphin County Treasurer Janis Creason says tax collectors are prevented by law from collecting taxes for a new year before the old one’s settled.

