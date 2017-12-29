Helping The Most Vulnerable In The Bitter Cold

HARRISBURG (AP) – As a deep freeze continues, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly. Forecasters are warning people to be wary of hypothermia and frostbite from the arctic blast that’s gripping a large part of the nation. The prolonged, dangerous cold weather has sent advocates for the homeless scrambling to get people off the streets and to bring in extra beds for them. Older individuals are at increased risk from severe cold, from medication side effects to falling risks. People are encouraged to check on family members, friends, and neighbors. Animal advocates are urging folks to remember their pets and not to leave them outside.

