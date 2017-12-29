Judge Says No Proof Congressional Map Is Unconstitutional

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Pennsylvania judge says Democratic voters suing to invalidate the current map of Pennsylvania’s congressional districts haven’t proven that it violates the state constitution by unfairly favoring Republican candidates. Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson issued a 130-page report Friday to the state Supreme Court. The Democratic-majority high court ordered the lower court to hold hearings and produce a report by Friday’s deadline. The justices quickly scheduled oral arguments to be held Jan. 17. Time is ticking since candidates for the 2018 election can start circulating petitions Feb. 13 to get on the primary ballot. The primary election is May 15. Republicans now fill 13 of Pennsylvania’s 18 seats in the U.S. House, despite winning roughly half of the statewide congressional vote in the last three congressional elections.

