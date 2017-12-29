PA Eye Doctors Worry About More Fireworks Mishaps

HARRISBURG (AP) – With higher-powered fireworks now more widely available in Pennsylvania, eye doctors say they’re concerned about a higher frequency of accidents over the New Year’s Day holiday. Dr. Melissa Sieber, chief resident of ophthalmology at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, said Friday the devices can cause permanent vision loss in both eyes after exploding in someone’s face.

Sieber says it can take years of surgery to regain some vision in one or both eyes. Municipal fire officials say they’re also worried about increased accidents. Sieber says some devices can blast protective glasses off a user’s face and warns users to be careful about bystanders, including children.