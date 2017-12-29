Prosecutor Says Terror Links Not Found In Immigrant Shooting

HARRISBURG (AP) – Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico says investigators have not connected an Egyptian immigrant who shot a Pennsylvania state trooper and fired at other police with any organized terror group or terrorist activity. Marsico said friends and relatives of Ahmed El-Mofty describe him as depressed, and he’s believed to have acted alone during the Friday shooting. Police shot and killed the 51-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen about a mile from where the shooting began near the State Capitol building. Marsico says El-Mofty was depressed over lack of contact with his family and had money problems. He’s unsure what motivated El-Mofty. Preliminary findings suggest police were justified in shooting El-Mofty.

