Decline In Pennsylvania Abortions

HARRISBURG – The number of abortions in the Keystone State is on the decline. The state Health Department released figures showing that in 2016, there were 30,881 abortions, down about 3% the previous year. The figures indicated that the largest contingent of women having abortions was from ages 20-24. Maria Gallagher, Legislative Director of the Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation, credits modern technology which shows clearly that the life in the womb is not just a blob of tissue. Gallagher added that the number of abortions would be much higher were it not for the many pregnancy resource centers around the state offering to women ultrasounds, diapers, maternity clothing, and day care referrals.

Related