Fatal Crash Investigation In Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Sunday evening in Rapho Township that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl. The girl from Lancaster County was a passenger in a white Mazda SUV that veered off Route 72 (Lebanon Road) just after 6 p.m. and struck a detached garage located in the 1300 block. The adult male driver and to other passengers in the vehicle were injured and transported to an area hospital. The names of the victims have not been released. Police are trying to find out what caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Manheim Borough Police at 717-665-2481.

