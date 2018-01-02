House Republicans Unveil Plan To Reform PA’s Welfare System

HARRISBURG – House Republican lawmakers called for action on legislation to help contain costs and bring real reform to Pennsylvania’s welfare system. Reps. Aaron Kaufer of Luzerne county and Mike Tobash of Schuylkill/Dauphin counties announced a package of bills Tuesday in Harrisburg to give more Pennsylvania families an opportunity to improve their quality of life, while tackling waste, fraud and abuse from within the current benefit system. The package also contains measures aimed at enhancing the value of work and strong families, while recognizing that those receiving benefits need help to gain financial independence, not continue a life of dependence.

