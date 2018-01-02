Measure Establishes Fire Training At PA Community Colleges

HARRISBURG – Legislation creating an incentive for community colleges to establish Fire Training Programs within secondary schools has been approved by the state Senate Education Committee. Senate Bill 955 would establish a three year pilot program providing $150,000 each to three community colleges, one each in eastern, central, and western parts of the state. The community colleges would be charged with establishing partnerships with secondary schools to provide fire training to high school students. Allegheny County Sen. Randy Vulakovich talked about the urgent need for his legislation. He said the measure will help create new partnerships and ultimately help address our shortage of volunteer firefighters. The bill is now before the full Senate for consideration.

