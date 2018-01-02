More Details Released In Fatal York County Shooting

DOVER (AP) – Authorities say a man shot and killed by police at his York County home died of a gunshot wound to the torso and left shoulder. Isaiah Green was shot early Thursday after police responded to a 911 call there for an unknown problem. The 21-year-old Dover man was in his garage and holding an AR-15 rifle when he approached the responding officer. Green was shot after he refused to drop the gun. The officer who fired the deadly shot was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave. His name has not been released. Investigators will review the shooting to determine if it was justified, which is standard practice in police-involved shootings.

