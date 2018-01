HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Fire Commissioner Tim Solobay has resigned his post after a sexual harassment allegation. Reports are that the accusation came from an incident six years ago when he served as a Democrat state senator from Washington County. Solobay served in the PA House from 1999 to 2011 and then served in the state Senate. Solobay was appointed by Gov. Wolf in 2015 to serve as the state Fire Commissioner. He was also fire chief of the Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Company.

Related