Scam Alert For Lancaster County Community

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County’s East Hempfield Township Police are warning residents of a scam. An email has been circulating to individuals working and living in the township. The email indicates the person has been cited for speeding in the 200 block of Church Street in Landisville. The email says checks must not be mailed, but you must click on an “Easy Pay” link to pay the violation within 72 hours. You can see a copy of the email below. East Hempfield Township Police and the DMV do not send emails to collect such fines. They say do not click on the link or provide any financial information. If you have been the victim of this scam, you are asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.

Related