Shots Fired Incident Investigated In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are investigating a shots fired incident. On Monday around 1:15 a.m., police conducted a proactive premise check at Catalina’s at 40 W. Orange Street. When there, officers were told there had been a fight inside and that shots were fired. Additional police responded as the initial officers made their ways through patrons. Officers received conflicting information that no shots were fired, but that someone had produced a handgun in order to back off a hostile crowd. Upon further investigation, an employee told officers there had been a fight and during an attempt to stop it, a patron picked up a table and acted as if he was going to swing the table as a weapon. The employee had a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon and was armed at the time. The employee pulled out his gun and fired a single shot inside the location. No injuries resulted as a result of the shot fired. No charges have been filed. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster CrimeStoppers toll free at 1-800-322-1913.

