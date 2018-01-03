Delaware County Postpones Vote On Right-To-Work Ordinance

GEORGETOWN, DE (AP) – A Delaware county has postponed a vote on enacting a right-to-work law after a contentious public hearing. News outlets report that the postponement by the Sussex County Council followed a five-hour hearing pitting supporters of the proposal against union members who spoke in opposition. The proposed ordinance would bar workers from being compelled to join labor unions. Twenty-eight states have enacted right-to-work laws, but Delaware is not among them. Delaware’s Department of Justice has said county officials lack the authority to enact their own right-to-work laws. But Councilman Rob Arlett, a Republican who sponsored the proposal, said the department’s opinion is just one of many. Arlett said he hopes the council will vote on the legislation next week.

