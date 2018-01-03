GOP Rep. Shuster To Retire

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – Pennsylvania Congressman Bill Shuster, the Republican Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, says he won’t run for re-election. Shuster says he wants to focus his time and energy on working with President Trump on legislation to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to build roads, bridges, and other infrastructure. He said he’ll spend his final year in office “focusing 100 percent on working with President Trump and my Republican and Democratic colleagues in both chambers to pass a much needed infrastructure bill to rebuild America.” Shuster was bound to leave the position at the end of this term anyway because of GOP rules limiting him to six years as chairman of the committee.

