Grand Jury To PSP: Give Up Trooper Shooting Probes

EASTON (AP) – A grand jury says the Pennsylvania State Police should stop investigating shootings by its own troopers to ensure the probes are transparent and “free from potential bias or conflicts of interest.” The grand jury’s report was released Tuesday. A prosecutor sought the grand jury after state police, citing longtime policy, refused to allow county detectives to take the lead on a probe of a fatal shooting by troopers near Easton. The grand jury says state police shootings should instead be investigated by outside law enforcement. State Police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski says the agency remains confident in its procedures, but will review the grand jury’s report.

