House GOP Unveil Plan To Reform PA’s Welfare System

HARRISBURG – PA House Republican lawmakers are pushing legislation to bring reform to the state’s welfare system. Legislators announced a package of bills to give more families an opportunity to improve their quality of life, while tackling waste, fraud, and abuse from within the current system. The package also contains measures aimed at enhancing the value of work and strong families, while recognizing that those receiving benefits need help to gain financial independence, not continue a life of dependence. The lawmakers say while the Commonwealth continues to face harsh economic realities, the citizens are demanding greater accountability for how their tax dollars are being spent.

Related