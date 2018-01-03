Man Indicted On Murder Charges In Harford County Shooting

BEL AIR, MD (AP) – Maryland officials say a man accused of fatally shooting three co-workers and wounding three other people has been indicted. The Harford County State’s Attorney’s office says 38-year-old Radee Prince was indicted on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and firearm offenses. Prosecutors say Prince fatally shot five co-workers at Advanced Granite Solutions in Harford County on Oct. 18. Two co-workers were shot, but survived. He then drove to a used car lot in Wilmington, Delaware, and shot an acquaintance, who survived. Prince remains in custody in Delaware awaiting trial for attempted murder there.

