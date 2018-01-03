Scarnati Chosen PA Senate President Pro Tempore

HARRISBURG – State senators have returned to session in Harrisburg. During the session, Jefferson County Sen. Joe Scarnati was once again unanimously re-elected to serve as President Pro Tempore of the state Senate for 2018. Following the swearing-in ceremony, Scarnati told his colleagues that they have much to accomplish in the coming year. He said, “In 2018, our focus should shift to important policy issues that have been left to languish in previous years due to the need to address pressing fiscal matters. Working on property tax reform, Pennsylvania tax code changes, accountability in budgeting and improving Pennsylvania jobs climate and economy, are all important issues that can be addressed with continued dialogue.” This is the 12th time that Senate colleagues have elected Scarnati to the third highest constitutional office in the Commonwealth.

Related