Senator Proposes Single Payer Health Care Bill

PHILADELPHIA – Single payer health care legislation is being proposed in the PA Senate. Sen. Art Haywood of Montgomery & Philadelphia Counties introduced Senate Bill 1014, which will provide health insurance that will cover everybody and, according to the lawmaker, will reduce health care costs in Pennsylvania. Haywood says businesses can’t bear the cost of health care and neither can individuals alone. A recent report from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that health coverage for the average American family costs $18,764 annually. Individuals covered through their employers pay nearly $6,000 toward total costs and employers pay the remainder, more than $13,000. A study from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst indicates that a single-payer health care system will save billions for both businesses and employees, as well as cover everyone. Haywood noted that the journey to have everyone covered with health care in Pennsylvania will be a long one, but encouraged participants and Pennsylvania residents to continue to push for change.

