Drug Burglary At Lancaster County Pharmacy

AKRON – Lancaster County authorities are seeking three individuals who burglarized the Royer Pharmacy in Akron. The individuals broke a front glass door at the pharmacy at 113 S. Seventh Street just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, stole $9,000 worth of medications, and fled out a back door. Most of the stolen medication was oxycodone and oxycontin. One suspect is described as a white male, between five two and five four, with a dark-colored North Face jacket and dark-colored sweatpants with a GAP logo on the left leg. The second is a stocky white male, between five six and five eight, with a dark-colored North Face jacket, gray sweatpants, and sneakers with white laces and soles. The third suspect is thin, of an unknown gender, about four ten to five foot. The suspects fled in a sedan. Surveillance pictures of the suspects have been released and can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police at 717-859-6600.

