Man Arrested After Boy Shot Sister With Gun

HARRISBURG (AP) – Police have arrested a man who they say left a gun at home where a 10-year-old boy found it and shot his 6-year-old sister, thinking the weapon was a toy. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took 24-year-old Tremayne James into custody in Harrisburg. James has been charged with receiving stolen property, endangering the welfare of children, and reckless endangerment among other offenses. Police were called to a Harrisburg home on Dec. 7 where they found the girl on the floor and her mother trying to help her. The girl was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. She is expected to make a full recovery. As a convicted felon, James was not permitted to own guns.

Related