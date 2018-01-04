Record Year For PA Right To Know Requests

HARRISBURG (AP) – A survey by Pennsylvania’s Office of Open Records says state government entities, cities, and counties fielded the most Right-to-Know Law requests last year. About three-quarters of agencies at all levels say dealing with those requests took them an hour or less per week. The report finds more than half of state government agencies that responded took in more than 100 requests last year, along with 40% of cities, about a third of counties, and one in seven police departments. About 1,300 agency open records officers responded to what is the first large-scale survey of their experience dealing with Right-to-Know Law requests. Only 3% of respondents said they received over 20 requests last January, and two-thirds said they fielded either one or none that month.

