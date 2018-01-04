Resentencing In A Lancaster County Murder Case

LANCASTER – A man who, as a 16-year-old, conspired in the robbery and murder of a Lancaster County man 10½ years ago has a chance for parole, but not for another 20 years. Emru Kebede was convicted at trial in 2009 of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for his role in the May 2, 2007 incident. Kebede was part of a robbery plot that ended with Ray Diener’s murder on his front porch in West Donegal Township. Three other men were charged and convicted. Kebede, now 27, was in Lancaster County Court for a re-sentencing hearing due to a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision that deemed life sentences against juveniles “unconstitutional.” Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Kebede to 30 years to life. Having already served about 10½ years, Kebede would be eligible for a parole hearing in 2037.

