Wagner Launches Website To Identify Excessive Regulations

HARRISBURG – York County Sen. Scott Wagner has launched a website where Pennsylvanians affected by excessive regulations can report those regulations. Wagner said he created the new website page to solicit input from local residents and small business owners most harmed by excessive regulation. All responses will be catalogued and reviewed by the senator and his staff. Wagner is working on legislation to reform the regulatory approval process and restrict the growth of state bureaucracy. The website is at SenatorScottWagner.com/ScissorsOut.

