HARRISBURG (AP) – About 40% of Pennsylvania’s municipalities are banning a new mini-casino allowed under a two-month-old state law expanding casino-style gambling. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said the list of 1,017 municipalities is final now that Sunday’s deadline passed for municipalities inform the agency. The state’s 11 largest licensed casinos can bid at next Wednesday’s auction on the first of the 10 mini-casino licenses.

