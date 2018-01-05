Be Prepared For The Brutally Cold Weather

HARRISBURG – As extremely cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills are impacting the region, state officials remind residents of the need for safety and preparedness during the winter months. Air temperatures through this weekend will be very cold, with wind chills well below zero. With wind chills at these dangerous temperatures, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in 20 minutes or less, and hypothermia can set in rapidly as well. State agencies, including the Departments of Health and Aging, and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and PennDOT are urging people to stay indoors if possible, and if you must travel outdoors, to take proper precautions. Check on family members, neighbors, and make sure pets are kept warm.

