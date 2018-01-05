MD Governor Committed To Helping Crime Victims

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a package of initiatives to help victims of crime. Hogan said today he is committed to working with legislators to pass a bill to enable rape victims who conceive a child to terminate the parental rights of the person who raped them. Legislative leaders have made the measure a priority this session. Another proposal would allow courts to admit evidence of a criminal defendant’s prior history of sexual crimes or abuse, if he or she is prosecuted for subsequent sex offenses.

