PA Farm Show Butter Sculpture Unveiled

HARRISBURG – A half-ton of butter was transformed into a sculpture celebrating Pennsylvania’s dairy industry and heralding the start of the state’s 102nd Farm Show. PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says the sculpture highlights the careers and roles the dairy industry plays in the state. The sculpture features renderings of a cow and farmer, an agronomist, a milk processor, and a shopper with a basket full of products. The butter came from waste scrap unsuitable for human consumption. After the show, the sculpture will be taken to a farm and turned into energy in a methane digester. The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 12,000 competitive exhibits. It officially opens tomorrow and runs through Jan. 13.

