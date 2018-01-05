Standing Firm For PA Medical Marijuana

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf renewed his vow to protect patients seeking legalized medical marijuana in Pennsylvania from any overreach by the federal government. Wolf said, “The Trump Administration must put patients’ rights first, and I will not stand for backwards attacks on the progress made in Pennsylvania to provide medicine to those in need.” Wolf sent three letters seeking to protect Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program from federal overreach, including one to Attorney General Sessions, one to the Pennsylvania delegation, and one to Congressional leaders. In the letters, the governor vowed to pursue legal action should the state’s medical marijuana program be threatened by federal interference and urged Congress to protect states that legalized medical marijuana.

