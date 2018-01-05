The PA Farm Show Returns

HARRISBURG(AP) – The Pennsylvania Farm Show is returning with a few new attractions this year. Harrisburg is hosting the 102nd annual show from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13. The show boasts nearly 6,000 animals and 300 commercial exhibits. Officials are debuting a collection of new displays that include a green farming area, a hemp exhibit and a cow birthing center. Fan favorites like the duckling slide and chick hatch display return. Patrons will also get a chance to sample an assortment of food including pulled pork sandwiches and cookies. Visitors can take in the show’s share of agricultural art and live entertainment. This year’s butter sculpture was unveiled Thursday, highlighting the state’s dairy industry.

