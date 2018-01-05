Two Governors Opposing Trump Administration Offshore Drilling Plan

DOVER/ANNAPOLIS (AP) – Both Delaware and Maryland governors are expressing opposition to the Trump administration’s plan to expand offshore drilling. The Trump administration announced a plan that would expand offshore drilling on both the Atlantic and Pacific Coasts, as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska. In response, Delaware Gov. John Carney, a Democrat, said drilling off Delaware’s coast “would create the risk of a catastrophic spill” which would impact the state and threaten the 60,000 jobs tied to tourism and recreation along the Delaware coast. Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan also pressed the Trump Administration to remove his state from consideration under the plan.

