Fatal Pedestrian Accident In Hanover

HANOVER – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit and run accident in Hanover, York County. Police say the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the first block of N. Railroad Street. 29-year-old Zachary Rodkey of Heidelberg Township was struck by an unknown vehicle while crossing the road. A passerby found Rodkey and called 9-1-1. Rodkey was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hanover Borough Police through York County 9-1-1 or at 717-637-5575.

