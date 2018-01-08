Lancaster County Police Seek Theft Suspect

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are searching for 57-year-old George Ortiz of Allentown in connection with a theft at the Giant Food Store at 1605 Lititz Pike in Manheim Township. Ortiz was identified using store surveillance after he stole currency from two wallets left unattended in two different shopping carts inside the store on November 27th. A warrant for his arrest has been obtained and he remains a wanted person at this time. Anyone knowing Ortiz’s whereabouts should call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or use their anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816.

